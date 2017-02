By Brittany Webb

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Malcolm X once said, “A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything.”

Despite having a career where taking a fall on the field is sometimes inevitable, several members of the New England Patriots football team have reportedly decided to stand for what they believe in. They say they will sit out of the traditional visit to the White House by the Super Bowl Championship team.

