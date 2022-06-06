Pay Day: Worldline Assists Merchants Eager To Establish A Presence In The Metaverse

By Michelle D. Madsen

A new pay service is bridging the gap between the virtual world and real-world ecommerce.

Worldline has entered the metaverse, a virtual reality world, giving merchants the tools needed to function in a digital universe.

The Worldline Metaverse showroom, which launched in March 2022, is an important part of Worldline’s goal to expand its presence in the metaverse, seen as the next innovative social and commerce channel.

This virtual world is expected to grow in popularity as Web 3.0 advances. Features of Web 3.0, the internet’s latest incarnation, include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and connectivity. A core feature is decentralization. Because information is based on content, it breaks down the massive databases currently held by internet giants like Meta and Google, according to Investopedia.

The metaverse’s success is dependent on a robust and flexible payment infrastructure. (Worldline)

The Worldline showroom is in the Crypto Valley region of Decentraland. It offers a platform that delivers value and customer exposure for its network of merchants.

The metaverse’s success is dependent on a robust and flexible payment infrastructure that allows users to access payment methods in both the physical and virtual worlds with ease.

Worldline will continue to commit considerable resources to the creation and distribution of future metaverse-related products from merchants who want to prosper within 3D virtual worlds.

For example, merchants will be able to create their own metaverse white-label stores, which will have direct payment links to Worldline. Purchasing and all payment alternatives available in Worldline’s payment ways portfolio are built for the easy and safe integration of the real and virtual payment environments.

Merchants will be able to create their own metaverse white-label stores, which will have direct payment links to Worldline. (Worldline)

The metaverse provides retailers and their customers with a different perspective. The solution developed by Worldline and its crypto-processing partner Bitcoin Suisse seeks to make businesses’ entry into this marketplace as simple as possible.

In the metaverse, for example, goods and services can only be purchased with the metaverse provider’s cryptocurrency. This template makes shopping easier and more streamlined, which the company says benefits both Worldline’s merchants and their customers.

The Worldline Metaverse showroom also includes specific features, such as:

A merchant of the month area, introducing a merchant with a new product.

A coffee space to facilitate more social interaction and informal meetings between users, Worldline reps and merchants.

A virtual stage to host product presentations and share knowledge with Decentraland users.

Supporting charity projects, beginning with support for Ukraine via established charity organizations. Social responsibility is a core focus for Worldline.

Produced in association with MetaNews.