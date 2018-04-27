Peacefully Stopping the North Korean Nuke Program Will Bring Trump a Nobel

Op/Ed By George Payne –

Ever since Donald Trump won the 2016 Republican primary in Iowa, I started my literary protest against everything his campaign stood for. I even wrote a blog in which I called those Iowans who voted for him treasonous. Rarely have I missed an opportunity to criticize his policies.

That said, I believe that Trump is on the verge of doing something that would merit the Nobel Peace Prize. If the president is able to negotiate a peace deal with North Korea, by getting them to stop their nuclear weapons program, there is no reason why he does not deserve this prestigious honor.

Can anyone imagine a more important goal right now than to establish a working relationship with that rogue nation?

Can anyone imagine a more important goal than getting the North Koreans to let go of their nuclear ambitions?

Anyone who is seriously thinking about the problem of a nuclear North Korea understands the immense victory for humanity it would be if Kim Jong-un took measures to establish a diplomatic relationship with the outside world. If Trump is able to meet the North Korean ruler with a plan that satisfies that country’s perceived need to be safe, that would be an incredible achievement for peace and prosperity all over the globe.

Would it not? (Besides, far less notable recipients have been awarded the Nobel. Here in America the names Woodrow Wilson, Cordell Hull, and Henry Kissinger come readily to mind.)

I call upon my fellow progressive liberals to support the president if he has real peace on his agenda.

It doesn’t matter how much he has messed up in the past. The past does not need to dictate the future. Let’s see how this summit can work before we declare it a disaster.

The stakes are simply too high to allow shortsighted disagreements to get in the way of a deal that brings North Korea back from the nuclear ledge. To reiterate, if President Trump is aiming for world stability and to help the Korean people, that would be the single most positive revolutionary change in the world situation today.

Put simply: the time to get on board the peace train is now. Any effort at creative dialogue is better than unchecked military hostility, saber rattling, economic sanctions, and a total breakdown in communication between our two nations.

(George Cassidy Payne is a freelance writer, domestic violence counselor, and adjunct professor of philosophy at SUNY. He lives and works in Rochester, NY.)