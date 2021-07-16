Performer Taye Diggs Gives Back to SOTA

Staff report

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small reacts to announcement from Taye Diggs about a donation to School of the Arts. Provided by RCSD.

Taye Diggs, a performer who has starred on stage and screen, is giving back to his Rochester City School District alma mater.

Diggs, who graduated from School of the Arts, announced July 14 that AdoptAClassroom.Org and Burlington Stores will donate more than $75,000 to provide every teacher in the school with $750 worth of supplies per classroom.

In a conference call with teachers, Diggs said “I wouldn’t be where I am today were it not for School of the Arts. My mother was a teacher and there has always been a large place in my heart for teachers. I was able to experience the power and influence that teachers have when I went to School of the Arts. What teachers do is incredible and I wanted to thank you.”

During the conference call, Diggs encouraged participants to donate $1 or more at Burlington Stores to support AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds collected will help offset the out-of-pocket money teachers typically spend on school supplies.

Diggs graduated from SOTA in 1989. He was in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and he portrayed Coach Billy Baker on television’s “All American.”