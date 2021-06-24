An award-winning photographer credits living in Spain, which has so many places to take great pictures, for his success.

Fabio Galvez, who is from Zaragoza, started photography in 2012.

He said that he was initially self-taught, learning via online videos, books and magazine articles, before attending a course at a technical school in Zaragoza. Zaragoza, Spain. (@fabio_galvez/Zenger News) Campillo de Duenas, Spain. (@fabio_galvez/Zenger News)

After completing the course, Galvez attended some technical workshops to strengthen his skill set and develop his technique and methodology. He covered all styles of photography, but focused on landscape images, both natural and urban.

He found it was the discipline he most enjoyed and went on to win a number of photography competitions, including Glanzlichter in 2019, Px3 Paris the same year, and Trierenberg Super Circuit in 2018. Barro, Asturias, Spain. (@fabio_galvez/Zenger News) Aísa, Aragon, Spain. (@fabio_galvez/Zenger News)

“I am very lucky to live in Spain, a country full of contrasts,” he said. “Spain has arid deserts, lush wet forests, vast cereal fields, spectacular mountains and dreamy seascapes. Many places any landscape photographer would like to visit.

“I always liked nature and walking around observing the landscape, always with the idea of finding interesting elements,” Galvez said. “When I find something I like, I stop and look for possible compositions and perspectives. Then I return to that place with the perfect light to take the photograph I have in mind. Fabio Galvez. (@fabio_galvez/Zenger News)

“I normally use two filters, gradient filter and polarized filter, depending on the light conditions. When I edit photos, I usually use the Orton Effect.

“Many of the places I show are known. I try to show a different perspective of these places or show these places in a different atmosphere or in a moment of special light.”

The post Photographer Says Beautiful Spain Is Secret Of His Award-Winning Success appeared first on Zenger News.