Picass-Oh: Modern Art Masterpieces To Fetch Millions At Auction 

Paintings by Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, among other renowned artists, are expected to fetch millions at an auction in France this month.

The sale will be held June 28-29 at the Artcurial auction house in Paris.

Drawings by Paul Gauguin and Henri Matisse will also be up for sale, as well as Picasso’s ceramic plates and his oil painting titled “Le verre taille sur fond rose”(Cut glass on a pink background), estimated to sell for $667,000-$788,000. “Le verre taille sur fond rose” by Pablo Picasso, 1922. (Artcurial/Zenger News)

Another Picasso painting, “Flûtiste assise et dormeuse” (Seated and sleeping flautist), from 1933, will also be on auction.

Four pieces of furniture by Alberto Giacometti, including one piece made of bronze and marble called “Double console table for Teriade,” created between 1945 and 1950, are estimated to sell for $485,000-727,000.

Toulouse-Lautrec’s “Une operation du Docteur Pean a l’Hôpital International, 1891” (An operation by Doctor Pean at the International Hospital, 1891) is valued at between $727,000 and $1 million. This rare piece was offered by the artist to his doctor, Frederic Baumgarten, who appears in the painting. “It has remained in the hands of the same doctor’s family ever since,” the auction house stated.

The works are part of the former Teriade Collection, according to the auction house.

“Efstrathios Eleftheriades, known as Teriade (1897-1983), originally from the Greek island of Lesbos, was an art critic and publisher, who originally planned a career in law,” the auction house stated.

“He was passionate about fine art and the decorative arts, and fueled his passion by going to literary cafes, museums and galleries. During the course of his work as a critic … Teriade got to know some of the biggest contemporary artists of his day, including Picasso and Giacometti.

“He built close personal relationships with everyone and showed great commitment in promoting their work. Teriade developed a special friendship with Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966), from the artist’s earliest days. Four pieces that spring from this relationship will be offered: two lamps, a wall light and a console table.

“The table, designed especially for Teriade at the end of the 1940s, displays a dialogue between the forged bronze structure and the light marble tops. The tool marks clearly visible on the dark bronze contrast subtly with the smooth appearance of the two light-colored tops.”

Among the other works for sale will be Dali’s “Machine a coudre avec parapluies dans un payasage surrealiste” (Sewing machine with umbrellas in a surreal landscape).

“Machine a coudre avec parapluies dans un payasage surrealiste” by Salvador Dali, 1941 (Artcurial/Zenger News)

“In this oil on panel, Dali paints a dreamscape, emanating a sense of dread, with exaggerated shadows cast by the sewing machine and umbrellas appearing to move across the square,” according to the auction house.

“Like a cinema projector, the harsh, white light coming from the distant horizon sheds a violent light on the scene, throwing the shadows of the umbrellas into sharp focus. Like birds of prey, these shadows invade the scene, featureless, empty and soulless.”

The art works can be viewed by the public June 24-27 at Artcurial.

