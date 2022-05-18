Pininfarina Rolls Out Sleek NFT Collection

By Jonathan Hobbs

Italian design house Pininfarina is entering the digital art world with a series of exclusive NFTs (non-fungible tokens) based on its Modulo concept car. This project is being developed in collaboration with 1of1, a specialist in luxury NFTs, powered by ARTM Technologies and created with musician Sasha Sirota.

A series of five works of art will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in a dedicated online auction.

The NFT collection was inspired by the original sketches of the Modulo. Each one-of-a-kind NFT includes artistic and experiential components that enable NFT owners to become a part of Pininfarina’s legacy with access to a variety of benefits.

Each NFT will be characterized by an artistic video-animation with original soundtracks and a distinct period setting, presenting Modulo in a different context ranging from the 1970s to 2020. The NFTs will also feature sketches of the original design and rare drawings, as well as real-world exclusive experiences and private sessions with the design team. Unique sketches of the Modulo that were created in 1970 and preserved in Pininfarina’s private archive and never shown to the public will be part of the package

NFT owners will possess a digital replica of the Pininfarina Modulo, the first Pininfarina automobile to be brought to life in the metaverse. The owners will also receive framed artworks of the Modulo related to each of the NFT packages.

NFT collection consists original and unique sketches of the Modulo that were created in 1970 and preserved in Pininfarina’s private archive and never before shown to the public. Winning bidders will own a special digital booklet of unseen sketches as well as two limited-edition physical prints of the artwork signed by company chairman Paolo Pininfarina.

“We are pleased that our first NFT collection is devoted to giving the Modulo a new lease on life. The 1970 concept car is a manifesto of Pininfarina’s vision: to design the future with beauty and innovation,” said Pininfarina.

“We enter the world of NFT with the intent of investigating its limits and opportunities. The metaverse is a field in which we can make a significant contribution due to our 90-year history as innovators. Our vast creative archive and the capacity to envision the future of design using the most advanced technologies open up new avenues for our brand’s continued economic growth,” said CEO Silvio Angori.

Produced in association with MetaNews.