Planet Fitness Franchise Group Honors Veterans, Active-Duty Military

In the Community: Planet Fitness and ECP-PF Holdings Group

ECP-PF, one of the largest Planet Fitness franchisees, recently announced veterans and active-duty military are invited to work out for free at any of its participating clubs in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Watertown and surrounding areas through Tuesday, November 15 in honor of Veterans Day.

Anyone who signs up for a Black Card® membership from Wednesday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 30 will also receive $0 down and their first month free.

“At Planet Fitness, we appreciate all veterans and active members of the military and thank them for their service to this country,” said John Hrinda, upstate New York VP of Operations for ECP-PF. “We hope veterans and active-duty military members in the community stop by, sign up and prioritize their physical and mental health.”

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

The PF Black Card® membership, which is typically $24.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,300+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits.

Members of the military and veterans can visit planetfitness.com and use the promotional code “VETERAN” to take advantage of this deal.* You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter or download the PF App, available in the App Store or on Google Play.

Planet Fitness was founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

ECP-PF Holdings Group is based in Orange, CT. It is one of the largest Planet Fitness Franchise ownership groups, currently operating more than 100 locations across Canada, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, New Mexico, New York and Tennessee. It is owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners, an investment management firm based in London, New York, Frankfurt and Madrid that works to build on companies that make a positive impact on society.