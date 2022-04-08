Police Accountability Board for Interested Northeast Rochester Residents

Staff Report

Rochester, New York Skyline over Genesee River (Photo courtesy of ‘I Love NY’ Blog)

The Rochester City Council has extended the application period to fill a recent vacancy on the Police Accountability Board (PAB) for northeast quadrant of the city.

Anyone interested in filling this vacancy must reside within the Northeast City Council District.

The council is accepting applications through Monday, April 11, 2022.

Once city council closes the application process, finalists will be selected for an interview. Upon the completion of the interview process, the new Northeast PAB Member will be appointed no later than May 5, 2022.

The PAB is under the Rochester City Charter and is a nine-member board, with four of the seats are made up of residents from each one of Rochester’s City Council districts.

The Board is an independent, community-led agency within the City of Rochester, assigned with bringing accountability and transparency to the Rochester Police Department.

All those who are interested in serving on this board should email a resume and a completed questionnaire to council@cityofrochester.gov. More information and the questionnaire can also be found at cityofrochester.gov/pab.

Completed resumes and questionnaires can also be faxed to 585.428.6327. They can also be mailed or dropped off at City Council; Rochester City Hall; 30 Church Street – Room 301A; Rochester, New York 14614-1290.

City Council District map. Photo provided

This district is generally defined as the Northeast quadrant of Rochester; however, a more specific definition can be seen on the official Rochester City Council District Map (see above).

City Council created Rochester’s PAB in 2019 after the concept received overwhelming public support on a ballot-initiative during the fall elections.



For further information You can learn more about the PAB at rocpab.org.