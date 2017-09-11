Police Arrest Black NFL Player Because He Was “Acting Suspicious”

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – A Las Vegas police officer pointed a gun at Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett’s head and threatened to kill him if he moved after arresting him for no reason on Saturday, August 26. Bennett posted his experience on twitter.

Bennett was walking to his hotel after attending the Mayweather-McGregor fight when he and other members of a crowd heard what they believed were gunshots.

“Like many people in the area, I ran away from the sound, looking for safety,” Bennett said.

