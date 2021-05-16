Poll Workers Needed for Primary Election Day

Staff report

The Monroe County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers for the June 22 primary.

Voting will take place at 269 sites. Each site needs an average of six workers, meaning the Board of Elections is seeking about 1,600 people to work the primary.

Poll workers will be paid $14 per hour and work from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on primary day. Poll workers will receive their assignments after they attend training, for which they are paid $25.

“Our workers are at the heart of the election process and are the friendly faces a voter sees when they successfully cast their ballot,” said Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz.

“Electing to serve your community as an election worker is an invaluable action you can make to ensure democracy right here in Monroe County,” said Republican commissioner Lisa P. Nicolay.

Poll workers must be registered to vote in Monroe County. Anyone interested in being a poll worker can send an email to NewInspector@monroecounty.gov.

Anyone interested in serving as a Spanish or ASL interpreter, send an email to Interpreter@monroecounty.gov.

In each case, the email needs to contain your full name, address, party affiliation, and the area within Monroe County you would like to work.