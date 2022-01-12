POSTING WHILE BLACK

Editorial by Howard Eagle

I’m calling Mark Zuckerberg out, relative to his role as a founder, and Chief Executive of one of the nation’s most popular, racist organizations. That’s right __ Facebook. Of course, if we are paying close attention, we already know this. However, there’s an issue that’s bothering me a lot. There is footage at the first link below, which is a Facebook link, and shows a reenacted version of the famous Dolls Test experiment, conducted in 1951, by Drs. Kenneth and Mamie Clark, as part of a series of court cases that led to the Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court “victory” in 1954.

The reason why I placed “victory” in quotation marks, is because some argue, and I agree wholeheartedly, and vehemently that in spite of Thurgood Marshall, and the NAACP’s good intentions and great work, with regard to public education, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Kansas has ended up haunting and setting Black folks back in numerous, very important ways. In any case, that’s another article for another time. I digress.

As I had noted above, the first link below is associated with a stat regarding the Dolls Test experiment that I saw on Facebook in 2016, and had reposted at that time. The stat shows a more modern version of the Clark’s Dolls Test experiment, which was originally conducted in the 1930’s, not the 40’s, as some have erroneously reported.

The experiment has been repeated several times (with basically the same results), including as late as 2017. One thing that makes the information at the 2016 link unique is that, unlike the original experiment, it includes white and Hispanic children, as well as Black children, and all of them, including the Black children, came to the very same conclusion, e.g., the Black doll is “bad” and “ugly,” and the white doll is “good” and “pretty.”

The 2016 Facebook link was operative until recently (prior to Facebook disallowing it). Before it was banned, the post had received 45 MILLION views, and 63 THOUSAND comments. Why in the world would Facebook allow such a stat from being reposted now? That’s exactly what has happened. I attempted to repost the link this morning, and received the following notice from Facebook: “To prevent any misuse, we’ve temporarily restricted your ability to use this feature on Facebook. You can try again later.”

I imagine, though it may NOT be the case, that this represents their attempt to guard against racist rants. However, they have it all wrong (upside down). Whoever is doing their programming regarding “anti-racist” algorithms, and/or whatever other monitoring or control devices they’re using __ they got it all wrong. Let’s hope that’s not intentional.

I’d hate to think they are intentionally engaging in unscrupulous activities, such as hiding selected history in order to help cover up or reduce awareness relative to the white-supremacist-based, systemic wrongs and anti-Black, psychological, as well as other forms of damage that has been, and is being done to Black children, as well as whites, Hispanics, and more than likely, children of all races.

Indeed, Facebook is a favorite platform among millions upon millions of Black folks the world over. Considering some of the race-based issues that have been raised for years regarding (as many refer to it __ “the book”), we must ask the question __ does Mr. Zuckerberg respect his Black supporters??? if so, then obviously, he needs to step his game up, relative to those “anti-racist” algorithms, and/or whatever other monitoring and control devices they’re using.

If one has a Facebook account, the 2016 link (again, the first one below) is still viewable via computer browsers.

There are also similar video-samples of the Dolls Test at one of the links posted below.

Howard Eagle is a longtime educator and local anti-racism advocate, known for his campaigns for the Rochester school board and prolific political and social commentary. Eagle taught social studies in the RCSD for 23 years, before retiring in 2010, and is now an adjunct professor in the Department of African American Studies at SUNY Brockport.

