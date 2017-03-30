Press Release for SRC Arena & Events Center

CONTACT: Mariah Cutaia
FACTS: This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 2-8, 2017. During this week we are provided with an opportunity to intensify awareness about the challenges faced by crime victims and to highlight the long struggle to establish victims’ rights. This year’s theme – Strength, Resilience, Justice summons our nation to confront and remove obstacles to achieving those rights.
Please join us for our annual Family Fun Day Event for Crime Victims on April 29th, 2017 at 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. This event will be located at Highland Park, 180 Reservoir Ave, Rochester, NY 14620. Your support would be greatly appreciated in our mission to promote this year’s theme of Strength, Resilience, and Justice.