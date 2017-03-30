Press Release for SRC Arena & Events Center

MEDIA ADVISORY CONTACT: Mariah Cutaia

Counselor with RESTORE Sexual Assault Services

RESTORE Sexual Assault Services

585-754-9391

WHO: COALITION FOR CRIME VICTIMS OF MONROE COUNTY

WHAT: PRESS CONFERENCE/JOINT PROCLAMATION

WHEN: THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2017 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: CRIME VICTIMS RESOURCE CENTER

244 South Plymouth Ave

Rochester, New York 14608

THE

FACTS: This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 2-8, 2017. During this week we are provided with an opportunity to intensify awareness about the challenges faced by crime victims and to highlight the long struggle to establish victims’ rights. This year’s theme – Strength, Resilience, Justice summons our nation to confront and remove obstacles to achieving those rights.

Please join us for our annual Family Fun Day Event for Crime Victims on April 29th, 2017 at 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. This event will be located at Highland Park, 180 Reservoir Ave, Rochester, NY 14620. Your support would be greatly appreciated in our mission to promote this year’s theme of Strength, Resilience, and Justice.