PRESS RELEASE — FREDERICK DOUGLASS FESTIVAL MONUMENT CELEBRATION JUNE 9-11

2017 FREDERICK DOUGLASS FREEDOM FESTIVAL:

”WE ARE FAMILY”

Friday, June 9th – Sunday, June 11. 2017

— PRESS RELEASE —

Join the Friends of Frederick Douglass, Friday, June 9 – Sunday, June 11, 2017

WHY A FREDERICK DOUGLASS FREEDOM FESTIVAL?

To celebrate the Life and Legacy of the Honorable Frederick Douglass, especially the 1899 unveiling of the huge Frederick Douglass Monument, located today in Frederick Douglass Memorial Square of Highland Park… and how both came to Rochester over a century ago.

Come to be Encouraged, to Get Fired up! Douglass Was a Winner!

With persistence, courage and determination, Douglass taught himself to win.

Be A Winner — if he could do it, so can you!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, June 9, 2017 • 1:30 PM

FREDERICK DOUGLASS FREEDOM FESTIVAL WREATH LAYING CEREMONY

Inspiration! Prizes! Win the Photo ID Contest! Hear Rochester Legacies Share Secrets of

Their Success! Be Part of History in the Making! Experience MAAFA’s Magical Alphabet! Who will be the 2017 Frederick Douglass Memorial Awardee?

Ceremony at the Frederick Douglass Monument, Frederick Douglass Memorial Square of Highland Park, 1208 South Avenue, Rochester. Reception to follow at the Frederick Douglass Recreation Center, 999 South Ave, Rochester, NY.

SATURDAY, June 10, 2017 • 10:30 AM

FREDERICK DOUGLASS FREEDOM FESTIVAL



HOMAGE MOTORCADE & POSTER CONTEST

For extra points — 1) Pre-Register* for the POSTER CONTEST

2) Show off Your Vehicle in the MOTORCADE to Honor Douglass and

3) Also, for extra points, display our theme: WE ARE FAMILY!

The Motorcade starts at the Frederick Douglass Resource Center, 36 King Street, in Rochester, New York 14608

SUNDAY, June 11, 2017 • 2:00 PM

FREDERICK DOUGLASS FREEDOM FESTIVAL & FREEDOM TRAIL COMMISSION

present the

ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE UNITED STATES COLORED TROOPS (USCT)

They gave their lives, we can do no less than give our respect.

Tribute at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 1133 Mt. Hope Ave, Rochester, New York

*Pre-Register no later than Tuesday, June 6th, by calling (224) 701-6914

Leave event Name and Time and your Name and Contact Information