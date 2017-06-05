Press Release – Urban League Salute to Black Scholars Dinner

38th Annual Salute to Black Scholars Celebration

6pm – June 13th, 2017

Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017 the Urban League of Rochester will be hosting the 38th Annual Salute to Black Scholars Recognition Dinner Sponsored by RG&E and the Avangrid Foundation. The event will be held at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Conversion Center, starting at 6:00pm. This event recognizes the achievements of outstanding scholars from Genesee, Livingston, Wayne, Orleans, Ontario and Monroe Counties.

The Black Scholars program provides recognition, assistance, and incentives to students in the Greater Rochester metropolitan area who achieve a cumulative grade point average of “B” or better in high school. At the event, over $2.5 million in college scholarship funds are granted to many students, from local colleges and businesses. “This is a special event, and is a highlight our community points to every year, as we celebrate the exceptional achievements of students in our area, “ said Urban League President & CEO, William G. Clark.

This year’s guest speaker is Julian Prescod. Mr. Prescod is a 1996 Aquinas Institute graduate and was also an Urban League Black Scholar. Mr. Prescod’s career began at Northwest Airlink where he became a Captain in just 4 months. Later, he was a line check airman for Delta Connection and then became a pilot at Federal Express. He was recently awarded as a 757 Captain where he will soon begin training. He has logged over 10,000 hours of flight time.

“RG&E and the Avangrid Foundation are dedicated to supporting organizations and events like Urban League’s 38th Annual Salute to Black Scholars Celebration,” said Nicole Grant, Director of the Avangrid Foundation. “We are excited to be a part of an event that shares some of the same goals including a commitment to excellence and leadership in our communities.”

The event expects over 600 attendees. Invited and expected to attend are Mayor Lovely Warren, County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, United Way President & CEO Fran Weisberg, and William A Johnson Jr. (Former Mayor & Founder of Salute to Black Scholars).

Other sponsors for the event include Fidelis Care, Lewis Tree Service, the Rochester Black Young Professionals, and Excellus. Heveron & Company and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation also support the event through assistance for Scholars and their families to attend.

Seats are extremely limited, so interested individuals should call 585-325-6530 x 3002 to check on ticket availability.