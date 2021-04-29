Primary Day is June 22; Are You Registered to Vote?

Staff reports

Primary election day is June 22, which may seem far away.

But for people who have moved, or have not registered to vote, deadlines are coming up to make sure you are eligible to cast a ballot.

In the city, primaries are being held for mayor, City Council and Rochester City School District Board of Education. The list of candidates and races is online at the Board of Elections website at www.monroecounty.gov/elections

To make sure you can cast a ballot, keep these registration and absentee ballot application dates in mind:

new registrant deadline – May 28

change of address deadline – June 2

absentee application postmark deadline – June 15. Absentee applications will not automatically be mailed this year as was done in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Voters who want to vote via absentee ballot must request an application. The temporary illness selection on an absentee application can be used by any voter if they have COVID concerns and wish to vote in this manner. Go to https://www.monroecounty.gov/elections-absentee

absentee ballot return postmark deadline – June 22.

Voters can check their registration status at www.monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/

Early voting runs June 12 – 20. Locations and times are posted at www.monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting.

Letters were mailed to all eligible voters that include important information as well as current polling sites. If any changes occur to a polling site, a subsequent letter will be mailed with new information.