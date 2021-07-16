Program Honors Small Business Owners Who Work Toward Growth

Staff report Businessmen and women were honored city officials July 14, 2021 at the completion of Business Opportunities Program. From left, Pepin Accilien, Allen Williams, Sandra Simon, Jesse Dudley, Geena Cruz, Lesley Purrier II, Norman Jones, Rosiland Brooks-Harris and Mike Schmidt. Photo provided by Flood and Flood Photographer, LLC





The Business Opportunities Program of the Rochester Schools Modernization Program honored businesspeople who completed cycle 9 of the instructional series.

The ceremony was held July 14 at the Rochester Museum & Science Center, and it also honored cycle 8 finishers who were not able to have an in-person ceremony last year because of COVID-19.

The Business Opportunity Program is an 18-week series of free courses that covers topics critical for small business growth — aspects such as business development, procurement, project management, business operations and capital financing.

Participants are at the point where they want to improve their acumen and are ready to grow. These firms attend sessions two nights per week and the sessions are facilitated by professional consultants and industry professionals from the community. The ultimate goal of the program is to help small businesses to build capacity. The program is open to any small business with at least a DBA and one client.

A total of 110 firms have completed the program and 19 of those businesses were awarded or secured contacts to perform work on the second phase of the schools modernization program.

In addition to the instructional series, the BOP runs a mentor/protégé program to help its graduates and minority/woman/small/disadvantaged business enterprises.

The mentor program helps newer business owners establish goals directly related to growth and offers strategic tutorial consulting to help achieve those goals by working with large businesses and community resources.

With help from the Rochester Joint Schools Construction Board, the BOP has helped smallbusiness owners to raise their managerial capabilities, improve operational efficiency and expand the capacity for growth.

The following businesses were to receive certificates and/or be recognized:

Cycle 9

Iella Home Enterprises, LLC

L.E.S. is More Electric

Root of the Matter Vision for Men

B.R.O.W.N. – Building Relationships Out of Wounded Neighbors

ACD Services

A.P.S.I. – All Power Services, Inc.

Token Arts

In & Out Painting and Cleaning Services, LLC

Land NPR Productions

Cycle 8