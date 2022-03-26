Project Proposals Requested for the City’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative

By Staff

Downtown Rochester, NY. Photo from www.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021-12/DRI5_Rochester.pdf

New York State has awarded Rochester $10 million through its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The Local Planning Committee leading the task to identify potential projects for those funds has announced an open call for Project Proposals.

“We are seeking bold, creative and realistic proposals that will help us create a Rochester that is hope-filled with an exciting future,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “We know that our community can produce the best ideas for the use of this money to improve our Downtown.”

Project Proposals are due April 1, 2022 making the deadline fast approaching. To apply proposal forms are available at www.cityofrochester.gov/DRI.

While the City has already identified potential revitalization projects, additional initiatives, both private and public, may still be identified through the community engagement process.

The DRI planning team will hold open office hours, 12 noon to 3 p.m., Friday, March 25 at the Mercantile on Main Street, Sibley Square, 240 E. Main St. This is an opportunity for project sponsors to discuss potential projects, the application process and the DRI timeline.

“It’s important that whatever project or projects selected align with the community’s vision for Downtown,” said Evans.

Rochester, NY DRI area. Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov.

The initiative is a cornerstone of the NYS’s economic development program and transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation and economic and housing diversity, according to www.ny.gov/programs/downtown-revitalization-initiative website.

It states the compact, walkable downtowns are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State’s bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The DRI funds are designed to revitalize communities and may be used for a wide variety of applications, from economic development, transportation, housing and community initiatives that range in cost and scale from small programs to large-scale capital projects. They can be used for public improvement, new development, rehabilitation of existing structures, revolving grant funds, or branding and marketing. Project proposals must include a project sponsor that has the capacity and authority to complete the effort.

More information about Rochester’s DRI, including a map of the project boundary area, prior meeting presentations, and a project email sign-up form can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/DRI<http://www.cityofrochester.gov/DRI>.