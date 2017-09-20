Proposed Rochester River Charter School Seeking Board Members

By Staff –

The recently proposed Rochester River Charter School (RRCS), and its non-profit affiliate, the Rochester River Foundation (RRF), have called for educators, parents, and city residents to apply for positions as board members of the organizations.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 20.

“The board will not be involved in handling the day-to-day of running the school, dealing with personnel issues, or addressing individual student needs,” the groups said in a press release. “The board role is one of oversight, and management of the executive director.”

According to organizers, the proposed charter school has currently submitted its application to SUNY, which, if approved, would provide students with a “humane education,” including a curriculum focused around sustainable living, offering students a fully vegan lunch and breakfast throughout the school year.

Interested individuals should send a brief cover letter and resume to info@rochesterriverschool.org, with the words “Board Application” in the subject line, to apply.

Visit https://goo.gl/Kictfz for additional information regarding the application process.

