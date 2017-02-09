PTAC to Offer Free Contract and Bidding Workshop

By Staff

The Monroe County Finger Lakes Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will host a free, one-day workshop for local businesses in the nine county Finger Lakes Region on Feb. 16.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Monroe County Watts Conference Center, 47 Fitzhugh St..

Officials said the informational session will provide step-by-step assistance and employee training to help businesses bid on federal contracts.

The program has been designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of businesses, including manufacturing and information technology.

According to PTAC, the workshop will provide information regarding the following processes:

The difference between registrations and certifications;

Marketing and bid-matching, relative to tailored bidding services;

Contracting and bidding, relative to contract types and parts, and how to be competitive.

There is no fee to attend the event; however, registration is required.

Visit www.monroecountyfingerlakesptac.org to register, or contact Anna Vulaj Fitzsimmons, PTAC’s program director, at avulaj@monroecounty.gov, or (585) 753-2017, for additional information regarding the event.

The Monroe County Finger Lakes Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) helps support the county’s efforts to create and retain jobs by assisting businesses in navigating the procurement system, which allows them to sell to federal, state, and local governments.

