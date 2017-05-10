Search
Thursday 11 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

[Puerto Rican Festival] Vino con Color | Sunday May 21st

May 10, 2017

The Puerto Rican Festival, Inc is excited to present Vino con Color: Wine Tasting & Painting Event on May 21st, 2017.  We are hosting it at a new location and new format. Come out and enjoy an evening of wine, food, music, raffles, and Latino themed painting. No painting experience needed so come out and enjoy this event with us.

Name: Vino con Color

Date: May 21, 2017

Time: 2:30pm (painting will begin at 3pm)

Location: Painting with a Twist 1586 W. Ridge Rd Rochester, NY

Cost: $40
Tickets: ONLY available at www.prfestival.com or email info@prfestival.com

 

