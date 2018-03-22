Queen Latifah’s Mother, Rita Owens, Passes After Struggling with Heart Condition

By Briona Singleton –

Hip-Hop Legend Queen Latifah has lost her mother, Rita Owens, after Owen’s struggled with heart failure for more than 10 years.

Latifah recently verified her mother’s passing to several media outlets.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” the actress and musician said in a statement. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this Earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

Owens shared her story and gave advice to others while campaigning with her daughter on behalf of the American Heart Association’s “Rise Above Heart Failure” initiative.

“My HF diagnosis was unexpected, but with the support of my family and healthcare provider team, I learned all I could about the condition,” Owens wrote about the topic. “I want to help others who are living with HF, or are helping care for someone who has HF, feel empowered to manage the condition.”

Owens was 69.

Visit http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Conditions/HeartFailure/Rise-Above-Heart-Failure-Toolkit_UCM_492391_SubHomePage.jsp to learn more about the American Heart Association’s heart failure initiative.

