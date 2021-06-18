Quest For Gold Sends Young Cameroonians To Early Graves

BERTOUA, Cameroon — When Franki Angemin, 21, heard the news of eight young men buried alive by landfalls in Kambélé, east Cameroon, while prospecting for gold, he knew the same fate could have befallen him.

Yet, though scared and discouraged, Angemin is not ready to quit artisanal mining.

“When I learned of the deaths, I imagined I could have been in the same situation,” he told Zenger News.

“I am disturbed to see that young people like myself die while mining. If I had a better alternative, I would have quit. But artisanal mining gives quick cash, unlike farming. That is why many youths do it.”

The eight men who died on May 30 were hunting for gold in a Chinese-owned mining site. The government revoked the firm’s mining license after the incident.

Two weeks prior, a pair of corpses were retrieved from mines in the same area.

An official of Cameroon’s Ministry of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development in the region turned down Zenger News’ requests for comment.

“The frequency of deaths in mining sites is almost daily,” Justin Kamga, coordinator of a mining watchdog, Forests and Rural Development, told Zenger News.

“Hundreds of traditional and semi-mechanized artisanal sites are active, and deaths sometimes occur in these sites but remain unknown. Mining companies leave sites exposed after exploiting them, giving young, desperate people easy access to the pits.”

Cameroon is endowed with abundant natural resources, including diamond, iron ore, bauxite, and cobalt, in addition to gold.

Revenues from the extractive industries accounted for 3.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in 2017.