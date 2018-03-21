RABJ Appoints New Officer

By Staff –

The Rochester Association of Black Journalists has appointed Rashad Smith as the organization’s new recording secretary.

Smith currently serves as public relations and community engagement manager for the new Rochester radio station, WLGZ, 105.5 FM, The Beat, and for the past three years, he has held a similar position with Tipping Point Communications.

“I had the pleasure of mentoring Rashad in a summer program several years ago,” RABJ president Richard McCollough stated. “He has developed into a fine professional.”

According to McCollough, Smith has been appointed to fill a vacancy, and will serve until the next RABJ officers’ election in December 2019.

RABJ’s current 2018-2019 officers include Joanne Gordon, senior video editor with WXXI Broadcasting, vice president/broadcast; Kevin Hicks, freelance writer, vice president/print; Moiet James, development administrative assistant, WXXI Broadcasting, vice president/social media; Ericka Wilson, news producer with WHEC-TV, treasurer; and Dolores Orman, retired Democrat and Chronicle reporter, parliamentarian.

