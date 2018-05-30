RABJ Wins Award for Video Documentary Featuring Dr. Walter Cooper

By Staff –

The Rochester Association of Black Journalists has received a Telly Award for producing a documentary titled “Standing Up for What is Right,” which features the life story of Rochester pioneer Dr. Walter Cooper.

RABJ President Richard McCollough, the founder and head of Mirusmedia, and Joanne Gordon, RABJ vice president for broadcast, and senior video editor at WXXI Public Broadcasting, have produced the video, which won the 2018 Bronze Telly Award for General Documentary.

“I love telling stories,” McCollough said. “I love what I do. My mission is to introduce the world to people who have a positive impact on humanity. It is so gratifying to be honored by my peers with this 2018 Telly Award.”

In addition, “I feel blessed to receive this award, and I feel that this is a testament to our proud history of African-American contributions to the Rochester community,” Gordon said.

Cooper is a local research scientist and edcuator, and the award is the third the documentary has received since RABJ presented the film during its “RABJ Rochester Legends” event last year.

The video has also received 2017 documentary awards from the Accolade Global Film Competition, based in Los Angeles, and the Dallas-based Videographer Awards, respectively.

RABJ said its members also honored Dr. David Anderson, a recognized authority and re-enactor of African-American history, and Mrs. Constance Mitchell, civil rights activist, during its “Legends” event in 2017.

The Telly Awards are based in New York City, and honor excellence in non-broadcast video and television programming, as well as local, regional, and cable television commercials.

