Rapid Covid-19 Test Facility Set Up At Indian Airport For UAE Travelers 

NEW DELHI — A rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test facility has been set up at the national capital of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to cater to passengers, especially those heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has made the test reports mandatory to enter the country.

The United Arab Emirates has lifted restrictions on transit passenger traffic from the sub-continent, and flights to Middle Eastern countries resumed from cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Trivandrum from Aug. 7, 2021, and airlines are expected to add more flights between India and the United Arab Emirates as demand is too high.

Only transit passengers and the United Arab Emirates residents in India can travel to the Gulf country.

Although the flights have been resumed for the United Arab Emirates, travelers must undergo a rapid PCR test before boarding.

The Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is currently set up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for all Covid-19 related testing, announced on Aug. 8, 2021, that it would also provide rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for passengers.

“Acting on the latest travel guidelines the United Arab Emirates issued, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has set up a rapid PCR test facility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport,” said Gauri Agarwal Founder-Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre.

“The testing facility will have about 50 rapid PCR Machines based on ID NOW technology, to begin with, and is looking at doubling this capacity as the demand increases. Cost per test will be ₹5,000 ($67.3) with reports in 45-60 minutes.”

The United Arab Emirates lifted the ban on travelers from India and five other countries from Aug. 5, 2021.

Passengers would also be required to take the rapid PCR test from approved labs 72 hours before departure to the United Arab Emirates, as per the guidelines.

Travelers will also have to take a rapid Covid-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the plane.

Unvaccinated people from some job categories, including medical workers, education sector workers or students studying in the United Arab Emirates, and federal government employees, have been permitted to return to the country.

With airlines based in India and the United Arab Emirates having started booking passengers to the Gulf country, Genestring Diagnostic said that the rapid PCR testing facility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport would benefit passengers stranded in India for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Passengers of IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, Emirates, Etihad, Fly-Dubai and others will hugely benefit by the opening of sector. This will help over 4 lakh passengers stranded here due to lockdown,” said Agarwal.

United Arab Emirates residents will also have to present certificates of being fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines that United Arab Emirates health authorities have approved before they are permitted to travel. For travel to the United Arab Emirates, the passenger must have taken the second dose at least 14 days before departure.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Nikita Nikhil