RASE Commission Report: No More Excuses, It’s Time for Action

Racism is embedded in Monroe County, existing across sectors and “persisting because of policies that do not work for the benefit of Black, Indigenous and People of Color,” according to the report of the Commission on Racial and Structural Equity (RASE).

“This declaration may shock some people, but it affirms what many others have been saying: the entire County of Monroe has a racial problem, one that is not contained within its largest municipality, Rochester. And it is a problem that must be fixed,” said authors of “No Time for Excuses; It’s Time for Action.”

Racism isn’t so much legally enforced as it is customarily encoded, according to the report.

“… (W)e have found practices and conditions where diversity of race, ethnicity and gender are nearly non-existent; where people of color are unable to fully participate and are implicitly or explicitly excluded from opportunities that could enhance their economic, social and mental health; and where people of color are denied the opportunity to participate in the rule-making and decision-making that shapes our lives, from birth to death,” the authors wrote.

Addressing the inequities would require systemic solutions in broad areas:

Create and invest in sustainable economic opportunities in Black and Latino communities that promote and maintain self-sufficiency, entrepreneurship and career advancement

Implement and use incentives for programs and practices that increase diversity and cultural competence of employees, vendors and contractors.

Stop doing things that drain resources from Black and Latino communities.

Embed services in trusted agencies throughout the community. And

Ensure accountability for equity in all services, programs and delivery models.

Each recommendation has several suggestions for achieving the goal.

Details on the recommendations form the bulk of 284-page report to be released March 18 after more than six months of work by dozens of people with input from hundreds of residents in the city and towns and villages of Monroe County.

The report stated it does not address every problem stemming from racist practices. But if “long-overdue recommendations” are adopted, it will “transform the racial pendulum” in the city and county from injustice and inequity to “to a system which guarantees that there are no barriers to entry into any of these systems, and each of them will incorporate standards and practices that insure equity, inclusion and diversity.”

The RASE Commission was created by Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on June 18, 2020, after the in-custody death in Minneapolis of George Floyd and before Rochester learned of the in-custody death of Daniel Prude.

The commission was led by former mayor William A Johnson Jr., Arline Santiago and Muhammed Shafiq.

The commission had three tasks:

Take an inventory and make an assessment of laws and policies that promote or are intended to eliminate institutional and structural biases, racism and inequities;

Recommend ways to make laws and policies more effective or phase them out;

Recommend new laws or policies to address gaps.

The 284-page report includes a review of demographics and racial disparities, the setup of the commission and its working groups. There are summaries of each group’s findings and recommendations and suggestions for implementation.

“It’s Time for Action” is not necessarily intended to be read cover to cover. Instead, individuals and leaders of organizations can turn to topics that interest them, see the issues identified and think of ways they can work for change.

Policing and criminal justice were examined. In light of Daniel Prude’s death and other instances involving the Rochester Police Department, law enforcement was intensely scrutinized. Working groups also were set up for education, health care, housing, social services, business development and jobs, and mental health and addiction services.

Priorities in each topic were developed, but many themes cut across topics. The relationships are important because “if the issues are addressed separately, resources may be spread too thin, and meaningful progress may be dissipated and ineffective,” the report stated. “Eliminating racism and structural inequities will require powerfully effective systemic strategies. The discussion of cross-cutting themes is a means of identifying the strength of these issues and the most effective way of addressing them.”

While the report did include information about economic disparity, it was not a proxy for poverty. The authors wanted to make sure “… It’s Time for Action” did not end up like other documents that pointed out problems, proposed solutions and ended up on a shelf.

“Everything we have proposed could be filed away and soon forgotten, or even worse, endlessly debated until the resolve to take action is undermined and dissipated,” the report said. “That must not happen. The tentacles of racism are well rooted, not as much from law as by practice and policy, and they must be systematically removed. A roadmap to removal and replacement is found within the recommendations. However, in order for that roadmap to prove useful, there must be a community-wide bias towards action.”