R&B Soulful Night Is Coming

Many concert and live music lovers seek the opportunity to have a self contained outing with great food, great music and a great experience. Well Rochester, the answer to what you are looking for is coming direct to you 7:30pm, ONE SHOW ONLY on Friday, March 24th in a package that will satisfy your taste buds and your soul. Get ready for Royal Ox’s and Shae’nette’s Productions of “The Experience of R&B: Soulful Night” concert featuring four of R&B’s most “souful” recording artists; Mr. Glenn Jones, Rude Boys, Lyfe Jennings and Dave Hollister. This incredible lineup of soul-men is considered to be the type of experience that will ignite the fires and sensualities of music lovers from all walks of life. The roots of R&B are rich with the legacy of gospel, jazz and the emotions of life. With the numerous chart topping hits of these artists, concert attendees will journey through lyrical and musical memories that will last a lifetime.

The 1980’s and 1990’s were a unique transitional time in the music industry. R&B of the 60’s and 70’s was infused with the new age of technology like synthesizers along with traditional instruments; the old school doo wop harmony was revived with the emotions of young love and New Jack Swing. Let’s take a look back at big hair, pouf dresses, high top fades, and those baggy pants. The 80’s-90’s produced a throwback, classy but slick style laced with swag. That was a fun and exciting error when love song’s were still romantic but had the edge of confidence and progress. I am sure many of your “old school” play lists consist of the following songs by this shows line up of artists: Dave Hollister: One Woman Man, Take Care Of Home, My Favorite Girl, Baby Do Those Things, Spend The Night, Can’t Stay Lyfe Jennings: Must Be Nice, Hypothetically, Let’s Stay Together, 26 years 17 Days and Smile Mr. Glenn Jones: Here I Go Again; Show Me; I’ve Been Searching and We’ve Only Just Begun The Rude Boys: Written All Over Your Face, Are You Lonely For Me, My Kinda Girl, I Miss You So Much

