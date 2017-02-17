RBA Staffing to Host On-Site Job Fair at Forteq

By Staff

RBA Staffing will host an on-site job fair at Forteq, a manufacturing company in West Henrietta, on Feb. 21, at 12 p.m.

Attendees must be able to clear pre-employment drug tests and criminal background checks in order to be eligible for positions at the organization.

The job fair will take place at 150 Park Centre Drive, and individuals who are not able to attend the event may still apply for open positions by sending their resumes to sandy.gonzalez@rbastaffing.com.

The job fair will be free and open to the public.

Visit https://greaterrochesterchamber.com/business-services/staffing for additional information regarding RBA Staffing.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.