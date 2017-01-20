RCAN to Hold Free “FAFSA Fest” for College-Bound Students

By Staff

Rochester College Access Network, a program of Rochester Education Foundation, will host a series of free events to help families file their students’ Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms in order to pay for college, city officials said.

The city of Rochester is a sponsor for the event.

“FAFSA Fest 2017” will bring local volunteers to locations around the city to help students who plan to attend college in the 2017-2018 school year complete the online FAFSA, answer financial aid questions, and provide one-on-one help for understanding college costs.

Volunteers will include financial aid counselors from local colleges, accountants, and attorneys.

According to officials, students should bring their parent or legal guardian, 2016 Federal and State Tax forms or 2015 tax returns, as well as a list of 2014 income and recent pay stubs, in preparation for the event.

The FAFSA Fest events have been scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Wheatley Branch Library, 33 Dr. Samuel Mccree Way;

Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; East High School, 1801 E. Main St.;

Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Wilson High School, 501 Genesee St.;

Saturday, Feb. 11, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.;

Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Maplewood Branch Library, 1111 Dewey Ave.;

and Saturday, Mar. 4, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.; Franklin Campus, 950 Norton St.

Food and refreshments will be provided.

In addition, officials said any student may attend the event, and assistance for special circumstances will be available.

Students attending the events Jan. 18, Feb. 7, Feb. 11, Feb. 21, and Mar. 4 will also be eligible for a drawing to win one of ten $500 scholarships to the Monroe Community College bookstore, provided by Monroe Community College Foundation.

The Community Foundation, Paychex, Oppenheimer Funds, WROC, WDKX, the Monroe Community College Foundation, and the Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation are also sponsors of the event.

Members of RCAN include every local college or university, Rochester City School District, the Rochester Area Community Foundation, United Way, not-for-profit groups including Hillside Work Scholarship Connection and the Urban League, and business and other individual representatives.

Visit www.RochesterCAN.org, www.cityofrochester.gov/FAFSAfest for additional information regarding the events, or call the Rochester Education Foundation at (585) 271-5790.

