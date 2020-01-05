RCSD: 154 teachers to get different classrooms

As of Dec. 31, the Rochester City School District said that 105 teachers had been laid off and 154 would be in different classrooms when school resumed Jan. 6.

As of Dec. 19, the district said 109 teachers would be let go as part of Superintendent Terry Dade’s plan to close a projected $64.8 million budget gap by the end of the current school year. The school board approved the plan by a 5-2 vote.

In a statement sent Dec. 31, the district announced that four teachers had been recalled due to retirements and resignations submitted within the past week.

“As we always do, we will recall teachers as needed due to attrition,” according to the statement.

The district said that of the 154 teachers displaced, 81 will remain in the same building. That leaves 73 who will be moved to a different school.

Staff reductions did not include any behavioral specialist positions. Staffing reductions were based on seniority by tenure, and no teachers in tenure shortage areas were laid off, according to the statement.

The district said that as of Dec. 30, all teachers were notified of their new assignments.