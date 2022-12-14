RCSD 2023-24 School of Choice Process is Entirely Online This Year

In the Community: A Rochester City School District Media Advisory

Photo from https://www.rcsdk12.org.

When the Rochester City School District’s School of Choice lottery began Monday, December 5, the process will be completely online this year. The District’s School of Choice policy allows families to choose excellent schools with unique opportunities and programs that best fit a child’s style and interests.

School of Choice is for scholars entering Kindergarten, 7th or 9th grade in the 2023-24 school year. This includes current scholars in 6th and 8th grades and those wanting to return to the District for middle or high school. It is also for students entering kindergarten. This year, to showcase the District’s high schools, it will produce a new digital magazine for families looking into schools for students entering 9th grade.

“I am thrilled to announce that the School of Choice process can be completed entirely online this year,” said Dr. Carmine Peluso, Interim Superintendent of Schools. “We are working hard to ensure families participate in this process and learn about all of our excellent schools, programs, and services.”

The School of Choice process can be explained in three easy steps.

Parents registering for elementary schools need to know which school zone they live in before exploring school options. Families can only apply for a school within their zone and/or one citywide offering. A citywide offering is a school open to families regardless of zone boundaries. The District has five citywide schools: Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10, The Children’s School of Rochester No. 15, Montessori Academy School No. 53, World of Inquiry School No. 58, and Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy. Once families have explored options, they are asked to rank their top five school selections. Complete an online application.

The deadline to enter the School of Choice Lottery is Friday, February 17, 2023. Parents who need support with the online process are welcome to come to Central Office at 131 West Broad Street. Families who do not participate in the lottery are placed in a school closest to their home, where space is available after completing the selection process.