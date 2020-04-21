RCSD Adds Four Places to Pick Up Meals

Staff reports

The Rochester City School District added four sites to children and families to pick up meals while school remains closed because of COVID-19.

Meals will be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday:

Douglass Campus, 940 Fernwood Park

Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, 1445 Clifford Ave.

Roberto Clemente School No. 8, 1180 St. Paul St.

Enrico Fermi School No. 17, 158 Orchard St.

The following sites already were distributing breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays:

East Upper and Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.

Dr. Freddie Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.

RIA/Jefferson High School Campus, 1 Edgerton Park

James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.

John Williams School No. 5, 555 Plymouth Ave.

Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan St.

Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.

Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.

Meals continue to be served at the following R-Centers, from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday:

Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

Ave D, 200 Avenue D

Carter Street, 500 Carter St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.

Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.

Flint Street, 271 Flint St.

David Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

In four weeks, the RCSD has distributed 81,379 breakfasts and 98,842 lunches. Dinners continue to be provided by Foodlink.

For further updates and information while schools remain closed in the Rochester City School District, go to www.rcsdk12.org/covid19