RCSD Adds School No. 50 as Place to Grab a Meal

Staff reports
Starting May 18, Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 joined the list of grab-and-go meal distribution sites.
The school is at 301 Seneca Ave.
Meal distribution sites have been in operation throughout the city since schools closed because of COVID-19. These locations provide grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner to school-aged children.
The distribution system is a partnership among the city, the Rochester City School District and Foodlink. According to Mayor Lovely Warren, more than 500,000 meals have been provided to children and their families since mid-March.
School No. 50 will join eight other RCSD school sites that are open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The city has nine R-Centers that are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The complete list of current distribution sites is below:
R-Centers, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday:
- Adams Street, 85 Adams St.
- Avenue D, 200 Avenue D
- Carter Street, 500 Carter St.
- Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.
- Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.
- Flint Street, 271 Flint St.
- David Gantt, 700 North St.
- Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.
- Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.
RCSD schools, 8 a.m.– 2:30 p.m., Monday– Friday:
- East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.
- Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.
- The Former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park.
- James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.
- John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.
- Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.
- Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.
- Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan St.
- Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50, 301 Seneca Ave.