RCSD Adds School No. 50 as Place to Grab a Meal

Staff reports

City R-Centers have distributed meals during the COVID-19 crisis. Provided by the city of Rochester

Starting May 18, Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 joined the list of grab-and-go meal distribution sites.

The school is at 301 Seneca Ave.

Meal distribution sites have been in operation throughout the city since schools closed because of COVID-19. These locations provide grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner to school-aged children.

The distribution system is a partnership among the city, the Rochester City School District and Foodlink. According to Mayor Lovely Warren, more than 500,000 meals have been provided to children and their families since mid-March.

School No. 50 will join eight other RCSD school sites that are open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city has nine R-Centers that are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The complete list of current distribution sites is below:

R-Centers, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday:

Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter Street, 500 Carter St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.

Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.

Flint Street, 271 Flint St.

David Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

RCSD schools, 8 a.m.– 2:30 p.m., Monday– Friday: