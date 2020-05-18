Search
Monday 18 May 2020
RCSD Adds School No. 50 as Place to Grab a Meal

May 18, 2020Education, Local NewsComments Off on RCSD Adds School No. 50 as Place to Grab a Meal

Staff reports

City R-Centers have distributed meals during the COVID-19 crisis. Provided by the city of Rochester

Starting May 18, Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 joined the list of grab-and-go meal distribution sites.

The school is at 301 Seneca Ave.

Meal distribution sites have been in operation throughout the city since schools closed because of COVID-19. These locations provide grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner to school-aged children.

The distribution system is a partnership among the city, the Rochester City School District and Foodlink. According to Mayor Lovely Warren, more than 500,000 meals have been provided to children and their families since mid-March.

School No. 50 will join eight other RCSD school sites that are open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city has nine R-Centers that are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The complete list of current distribution sites is below:

R-Centers, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday:

  • Adams Street, 85 Adams St.
  • Avenue D, 200 Avenue D
  • Carter Street, 500 Carter St.
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.
  • Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.
  • Flint Street, 271 Flint St.
  • David Gantt, 700 North St.
  • Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.
  • Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

RCSD schools, 8 a.m.– 2:30 p.m., Monday– Friday:

  • East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.
  • Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.
  • The Former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park.
  • James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.
  • John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.
  • Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.
  • Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.
  • Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan St.
  • Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50, 301 Seneca Ave.

