RCSD Announces Death of Student at Edison

The Rochester City School District announced the death of a 16-year-old student at Edison Tech High School.

The teen was in a physical education class Nov. 19 and collapsed for an unknown reason, according to a news release from RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you of the passing of a member of our school family,” Dade wrote.

The district’s crisis team responded to the school to support students and staff. The support will continue as long as necessary, Dade wrote.

The news release did not identify the student.

“I ask that you keep this student’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Dade wrote. “There is no greater tragedy than the loss of a child, and I know that our entire community joins me in expressing condolences.”

Mayor Lovely Warren expressed condolences.

“My heart breaks for the unexpected loss of this vibrant young life, as well as for the tremendous pain his family, friends and schoolmates are grappling with at this moment,” she wrote in a news release. “The passing of a loved one is always difficult to endure, but it’s especially hard to accept when the individual we lose is just a teenager. The type of grief associated with losing a child is something no parent should have to endure.”

She said the mayor’s office would offer support and assistance.