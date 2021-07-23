RCSD Announces Name Change for a School, Contract Extension for Teachers

Staff report

Dr. Alice Holloway Young, who was honored by the state of New York earlier in 2021, has a city school named for her. File photo provided by Maria Fisher.

A Rochester school has a new name, and its teachers are among those in the district with new parts of the contract.

The Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence is the new name for the former Nathaniel Rochester Middle School, the Rochester City School District announced July 22.

The district also announced a modified contract extension with the Rochester Teachers Association for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years that includes a total 4.3% salary increase.

The Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence is named for one of the district’s first African American teachers and its first African American vice principal and principal.

Holloway Young was the district’s only African American reading specialist. She also was first Title I director, where she oversaw programs for educationally and economically deprived children. She also supervised the district’s first integration programs including Urban Suburban.

Holloway Young was a founding trustee of Monroe Community College, which developed an internship named in her honor to encourage talented individuals from underrepresented ethnic or racial groups to consider a career in a community college.

Holloway Young is 97 and remains active in the community.

“How powerful is it to have someone who is still living, who our students can hear from, and understand who she is and the contributions she has made,” Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said in a news release. “She is full of such wisdom.”

A petition with more than 100 signatures to rename the school was presented to the superintendent. Seven speakers participated at a community forum June 23 on the proposed change.

As for the contract, the modified extension is the result of negotiations begun on June 30, 2019 and included working with the Public Employment Relations Board.

According to RTA President Adam Urbanski, the only changes are the duration, increase in general salary and increase for coaches of interscholastic and modified sports.

In a message to teachers, Urbanski outlined the highlights:

Beginning July 1, 2021, all members of the RTA teacher bargaining unit receive a 4.3% salary increase. This percentage increase is inclusive of the benchmarked salary increases for the current year and the retroactive benchmarking salary adjustment owed to teachers for the 2020-21 school year – beyond the step increases that teachers already received last year.

Coaches of interscholastic and modified sports will receive an additional $500 adjustment in their compensation.

Urbanski told teachers that the agreement allows the union and district to resume negotiations on remaining issues and work toward a “smooth and safe reopening of schools” for the upcoming academic year.

In a statement, Myers-Small said, “The negotiation process prompted good dialogue between the two sides and sets the foundation for resumed negotiations this coming fall.”

The district and RTA are scheduled to resume negotiations toward full successor agreement.