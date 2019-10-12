RCSD Announces Ticket Policy for Upcoming Games

File photo

The Rochester City School District is working with Pathways to Peace and the Rochester Police Department on policies for ticket sales for high school football games on Oct. 12, Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.

The policies are designed to prevent any issues among fans, according to RCSD spokesman Carlos Garcia. Pathways to Peace representatives and school resource officers will be at the games.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for students at participating schools for $3 a ticket. Tickets also will be available at the gate. Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult with proper ID.

The games are:

Noon, Oct. 12, East vs. Wilson at Marina Auto Stadium. Pre-sale at participating schools. Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult with proper ID.

6 p.m., Oct. 18, Brockport vs. East at East High School. No pre-sale; students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult with proper ID.

1 p.m., Oct. 19, Hilton vs. Monroe at Monroe High School. No pre-sale; students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult with proper ID.