RCSD Asks Students, Parents, Staff Their Thoughts on Reopening Schools

Staff reports

The Rochester City School District is asking parents, students and staff how they feel about possible resumption of in-person instruction.

The district has posted surveys for each group.

Parents and students are being asked about their comfort level with topics such as schools reopening, riding a bus, remote learning and what should be done about allowing an audience at sports events, performances and extracurricular activities.

They also are asked how COVID-19 has affected their family.

Staff members have to sign in to gain access to their survey.

The surveys are open until July 15. Families without internet access can call the district’s support hotline at (585) 262-8700 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, .

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will make a decision in early August about reopening schools. So far, he has not seemed to tip his hand.

The district said feedback is needed and may be used in conjunction with guidance from the governor, the state Department of Health, the state Education Department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Students, parents, and staff in the Rochester City School District have shown perseverance and resiliency during this global pandemic,” Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said in a news release. “We must keep their safety at the forefront of every decision that is made, and that’s why it is so vital to have feedback from varied internal and external stakeholders. I’m working very closely at the local, regional, and state levels to prepare different options for a safe return to school. We appreciate and thank our RCSD community for completing the survey.”

