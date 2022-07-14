RCSD Brings Innovated  High Quality Instructional Material to Students and Staff

In the Community: Rochester City School District Media Advisory

The Rochester City School District (RCSD) is proud to announce the selection of Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform to support its learning environments with high quality instructional material.

Students and staff will be able to access this platform through Roconnect, the District’s online home for its learning links. The learning platform includes the ability to access Discovery’s Techbook series, which is a fully interactive digital solution that replaces traditional textbooks.

Additionally, students and staff will now have access to Discovery’s streaming library, which includes tens of thousands of standards-aligned and searchable videos, images, primary source documents, podcasts, audio books, articles and more.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership,” said Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, Superintendent of Schools. “This will provide safe, high-quality, and exciting resources that are organized by grade level, subject, and interest allowing educators to facilitate engaging, daily instruction to all students in a 21st century learning environment.”

Teachers will also receive ongoing professional development in a global environment where they can connect with school systems from around the world through social media, virtual conferences and in-person events.