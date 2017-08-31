Search
Thursday 31 August 2017
From Information to Understanding

RCSD Deputy Superintendent Leaving for North Carolina District

Aug 31, 2017

By Staff –

 

Kendra_MarchRochester City School District Deputy superintendent Kendra March will be leaving the position for a job in North Carolina, according to RCSD officials.

March will be joining Guilford County Schools as a school support officer, and as an addition to the administration of former Syracuse City School District Superintendent Sharon Contreras.

Contreras left SCSD to join GCS in 2016.

“It has been a great honor to serve the students of Rochester,” March said in a statement. “While I am disappointed that I cannot continue the important work we have begun, I know the superintendent and her team are on the right path to improve educational outcomes for our children.”

March had previously been a transformation coach for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, as well as an administrator in two North Carolina school districts before joining RCSD last year.

Linus Guillory, a former RCSD chief of schools, will replace March in the role.

