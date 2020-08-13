RCSD Explains Reopening Plans

Staff reports

The Rochester City School District is holding five virtual sessions to explain its reopening plan under COVID-19 precautions.

The sessions are required by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and must be completed by Aug. 21.

The sessions will focus on school health and safety and how learning will take place.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 10-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21, 3-4:30 p.m.

District leadership will explain the plans and answer questions. To submit a question, send email to reopening@rcsdk12.org.

To view the Aug. 15 session, go to www.rcsdk12.org/reopeningsession1.

The sessions will be streamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The governor also required that districts promiently post information about their remote learning plans and their testing plans.

Here are the links for RCSD:

https://www.rcsdk12.org/Page/54334 (Pre-K – 6 Remote Learning)

https://www.rcsdk12.org/Page/54335 (7 – 12 Remote Learning)

https://www.rcsdk12.org/Page/54294 (Contact tracing and reporting)