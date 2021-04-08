RCSD Gets More Money From State Budget

Staff report
The Rochester City School District will receive $367 million in additional state funding over the next three years.
The increase was part of the budget, which was passed April 7.
The budget deadline is April 1.
RCSD is among districts across the state receiving a boost. The revenue comes from in increase in state foundation aid, COVID relief funding and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“We are grateful to our state delegation who puts children first,” according to a statement from the RCSD. “This budget recognizes and addresses the fiscal needs of our district and invests in the formulas necessary to give students a fair, sound, and equitable education. These meaningful investments will go a long way to serving the best interests of Rochester’s scholars. …”
Here is the breakdown for the additional funding:
- $83.8 million in additional state money. In the previous fiscal year, the RCSD was given $620 million. This year the state allocation is $704 million. Included in that $704-million is $487 million in foundation aid, an increase of $39.8 million. Foundation aAid, which is the primary category of school funding, typically has remained flat for a number of years.
- $87 million in COVID-19 supplemental relief.
- $197 million in the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. Included with this money are stipulations on how the district can spend this money. For example, local educational agencies can use the funding to help meet a wide range of needs arising from the COVID pandemic, including opening schools safely and addressing students’ social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs.