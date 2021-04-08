RCSD Gets More Money From State Budget

Staff report

The Rochester City School District will receive $367 million in additional state funding over the next three years.

The increase was part of the budget, which was passed April 7.

The budget deadline is April 1.

RCSD is among districts across the state receiving a boost. The revenue comes from in increase in state foundation aid, COVID relief funding and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“We are grateful to our state delegation who puts children first,” according to a statement from the RCSD. “This budget recognizes and addresses the fiscal needs of our district and invests in the formulas necessary to give students a fair, sound, and equitable education. These meaningful investments will go a long way to serving the best interests of Rochester’s scholars. …”

Here is the breakdown for the additional funding: