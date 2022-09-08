RCSD Hiring Now for the Upcoming School Year

In the Community: Rochester City School District Media Advisory

The Rochester City School District is actively recruiting for a variety of positions within its organization, on Wednesday, August 24, the District had a specific recruiting event to fill a number of openings, including substitute teachers.

The District has been hosting weekly recruitment events throughout the community all summer long. At the August 24 event, current substitute teachers spoke with potential candidates about their experiences working as substitutes in the District.

Pay rates for per-diem substitutes range from $128 to $239 dollars a day, based on the number of days worked. Being a substitute also offers a flexible work schedule, where individuals may elect to work just one day a week or as many as five.

“Our substitute teachers have a profound impact on the lives of our students, and we hope to attract them to full-time positions,” said Chris Miller, Chief of Human Capital. “If an individual has two years of college experience, we invite them to join our team. Some substitutes will also be eligible to apply for medical and dental benefits after a specific time period working for the District. We need everyone’s help to spread the word we are hiring in the RCSD.”

In addition to substitute teachers, the District is also seeking teachers, paraprofessionals, teaching assistants, and clerical staff, as well as operational positions, including facilities, custodians, food service, transportation, and safety and security.

For more information, visit the Human Capital Section of the District’s website.

Recruitment event details are listed below:

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Veterans “Stand Down” Career Fair, Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union St.

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ROC the Block, East High School, 1801 E. Main St.

Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Career Eco, a Virtual Career Fair .

Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ROC the Block, Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.

Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Career Eco, a*Virtual Career Fair.

The RCSD is fortunate to have quite a few of its graduates returning to the District as new employees when school starts on Wednesday, September 7.

The graduates are

Courtney Jackson-Troupe, new social worker at Northeast College Preparatory High School

Zanayia Hercules, new music teacher at Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50

Rosheada Davis, new English teacher at Franklin Lower School

Courtney Jackson-Troupe, a graduate of Wilson Magnet High School, Courtney Jackson-Troupe will be starting a new career in the District at Northeast College Preparatory High School as a school counselor and she is excited to come back to the RCSD. “I am invested in supporting the scholars of our District who will support the positive growth of this community,” said Jackson-Troupe.

Zanayia Hercules attended kindergarten through 6th grade with her twin sister Tanayia at Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50. She recently graduated with a teaching degree from Buffalo State College, and she is joining the District in September as a music teacher at School No. 50. The desire to teach is not something new to Ms. Hercules’ family. Her mother, Latrice George, is a paraprofessional at Adlai E. Stevenson School No. 29 and her grandmother, Sharon Leonard, is a retired teacher who still substitutes in the District.

“It feels so good, so exciting,” said Hercules. “Classmates from Buffalo State College wanted me to stay in Buffalo after graduation, but I told them I wanted to be back in Rochester. I wanted to come home; it’s just meant to be.”

Rosheada Davis is a graduate of Franklin High School, and she will be returning to her alma mater in September as a new English teacher. “It is the highest civic honor to become a teacher in the District where I began my academic career. Because of my experiences as a student in the Rochester City School District, I have been able to develop the competence and confidence to achieve all of my personal and professional goals,” said Davis.

