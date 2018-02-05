RCSD INDEPENDENT WATCHDOG CALLS FOR ACTION

Community Advocates Gather to Push for Transparency, Parent Engagement and Empowerment

WHAT: The Children’s Agenda, a local non-profit children’s advocacy organization, will hold a press conference on Monday to release a policy brief on the Rochester City School District budget. The event will focus on dispelling persistent myths, advocating for children-first solutions and evidence-based cost-saving resources.

“Being a financially dependent district means we can’t change the number we have to work with, but we can educate parents on the resources available and how that money is allocated,” said Eamonn Scanlon, The Children’s Agenda Policy Analyst. “The district is currently planning the budget and looking at big issues like special education, transportation, neighborhood schooling and English as a Second Language, so if you want to impact how those resources are allocated, now’s the time to get involved.”

Attendees will also have an opportunity to sign-up to help advocate for RCSD budget changes and participate in a parent survey to rate what budgetary issues are most important to them.

PHOTO OP: Media are invited to the press conference to hear:

the Children’s Agenda’s Education Policy Analyst report on data in the policy brief about important areas for improvement in the budget

a testimonial on needed budgetary changes from a parent with a special needs student;

IBERO’s COO Gladys Pedraza-Burgos speak about English as a Second Language needs

and a closing message about how the budget is a moral document from community faith leaders including: Reverend Marv McMickle, Reverend Jonathan McReynolds and Reverend Rickey Harvey

WHEN: Monday, February 5

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

WHERE: Aenon Missionary Baptist Church

175 Genesee Street

ABOUT: The Children’s Agenda is an independent, nonpartisan, organization that receives no government funding and has no government employees or officials on its Board of Directors. It advocates for evidence-based solutions to improve the health, education and success of our community’s children, like improved access to high-quality child care and early education and effective parenting programs like the Nurse Family Partnership.