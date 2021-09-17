RCSD Investigating Allegations Against Superintendent, Two Others

Staff report

The school board is investigating a complaint

against Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small. File photo

The Rochester City School District Board of Education has hired a law firm to investigate allegations against three district employees, including Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small.

The allegations were made by another district employee, according to a news release Sept. 17 from the Board of Education.

The news release did not specify the allegations or name the other people who are alleged to have committed infractions. The release did not say whether all three individuals were alleged to have committed the same infraction.

The news released said the district was informed Sept. 16 that an internal complaint had been filed against the three RCSD employees.

RCSD retained Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP to serve as outside counsel to oversee an independent and thorough investigation of the facts underlying the complaint.

The release said that in order to respect the confidentiality and rights of all of the involved parties, the Board of Education will not comment until it learns the findings and recommendations of outside legal counsel.