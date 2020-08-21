RCSD Invites Your Thoughts on Safety Plan

Staff reports

The Rochester City School District is accepting public comment on its safety plan, an all-hazards approach to crisis management.

The plan is designed to protect students, staff and visitors, and it focuses on mitigation/prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

The public comment period runs through Sept. 22 at RCSDSafetyandSecurityPublicComment@rcsdk12.org.

The district-wide plan is implemented at the direction of the superintendent or staff.

Incident commanders, who are school principals or their designee, implement building emergency response plans at the direction of their school chief, deputy chief of teaching and learning or the chief operations officer.

Incident commanders may implement the plan or take other action they deem necessary to save lives and mitigate the effects of emergencies.

A copy of the district plan is posted at www.rcsdk12.org/safetyplan.

The public hearing on the plan is scheduled for 5 p.m. September 22, via Zoom Videoconferencing.

All materials related to this meeting will be accessible on the day of the meeting via the district’s BoardDocs page www.rcsdk12.org/boarddocs. All Board of Education meetings will be available via the RCSD’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and on the District’s website at www.rcsdk12.org/rcsdtv.

Anyone wishing to sign-up to speak via Zoom must send an email to boardofeducation@rcsdk12.org by noon on the day of the meeting.