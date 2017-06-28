RCSD Launches Free My Brother’s Keeper Parenting Workshops

By Staff –

This summer, from July to August, the Rochester City School District (RCSD) will offer parents, grandparents, and guardians of male students of color in grades Pre-K to 12 the opportunity to participate in a specially planned workshop series that has been developed to enrich, enlighten and strengthen Black families raising sons.

The “My Brother’s Keeper Strengthening the Black Family” workshop series is a seven-week training that will use culturally relevant and updated approaches to parenting which have been specifically designed for African American parents and families raising sons.

According to the district, the sessions will be infused with new and updated information, as well as community supports that relate to the current times and needs of Rochester’s African American and Latino families that will be delivered by trusted, skilled and invested community members.

Participants will learn successful strategies and skills that are “must haves” for African American parents and families raising sons, that help to move boys away from the “cradle-to prison” and towards the “cradle-to-career” pipeline, officials said.

“These are skills that have been time-tested for Black parents, as well as newer strategies that help families build stronger relationships with their boys, to move them forward on the positive path to adulthood,” the event’s organizers said in a statement. “Information is also available that can help families become empowered advocates for their child/children in school-based planning, as well as about available opportunities and resources from community organizations. Parents will receive a certificate of completion for the seven-week series, and with the lessons learned, will be empowered to increase their level of engagement in their sons’ education, and to enhance their social and emotional well-being.”

Parents can choose from one of the following two locations and evenings to participate in the workshop series:

On Tuesdays, from July 11 – Aug. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Nathaniel Rochester Community School No. 3, 85 Adams St; or

On Thursdays, from July 13 – Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, 1445 Clifford Ave.

Limited childcare slots will be available, on a first-come basis, for children ages four to 12 during the events. Dinner will also be available.

Space is limited, and interested individuals may apply online for an opportunity to participate in the workshops, at www.rcsdk12.org/mbkparentworkshop, until July 6.

In addition to this seven-week series, there will also be a half-day parent workshop Aug. 5, and five stand-alone workshops that will focus on parent empowerment, engagement, and advocacy. More info on these other aspects of the summer series will be included in next week’s Minority Reporter.

Jerome Underwood, RCSD’s Director of Family Initiatives, is director of the My Brother’s Keeper Family & Community Engagement Program. He can be reached by email at Jerome.underwood@rcsdk12.org, or by calling 585-262-8213. The program is funded by the New York State Department of Education.

Visit www.rcsdk12.org/mbkparentworkshop for additional information regarding the program.

