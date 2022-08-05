RCSD Looks to Hire for the Upcoming School Year

In the Community: Rochester City School District Media Advisory

See Yourself Here!

The Rochester City School District (RCSD) is actively recruiting for a variety of positions within its organization. The RCSD, one of the largest school districts in NY state, has a number of openings for positions in schools, including teachers, paraprofessionals, teaching assistants and clerical staff. The District is also looking to hire staff for operational positions, including facilities, custodians, food service, transportation and safety and security.

The District is hosting weekly recruitment events throughout the community all summer long, including walk-in events that offer in-person interviews and on-the-spot hiring.

“Staffing is a real challenge, and we want people to see themselves here in the District,” said Christopher Miller, Chief of Human Capital. “It is extremely rewarding to have an impact on the lives of children in a school community. These recruitment events give people opportunities to step forward and serve their community while receiving excellent benefits.”

In addition to recruitment events, the RCSD is also partnering with community-based organizations, including Ibero, Rochester Works, the Department of Labor, the City of Rochester, the Mercantile on Main, SUNY Brockport, La Marketa at the International Plaza and Veterans Outreach Center to assist with encouraging people to apply.

“We are contacting recent RCSD graduates and retirees to expand our outreach,” said Carmine Peluso, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Administration. “We are also appealing to recent college graduates who have not yet found employment to consider applying to the District.”

After just two on the spot hiring events in the past week, the RCSD has met with 112 candidates and made 70 offers for employment.

For more information, visit the Human Capital section of the District’s website.

Recruitment event details are listed below:

An RCSD representative will be available to speak to the media Monday, August 8 at the Mercantile on Main event listed below.

Monday, August 8, 2022: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (On the spot hiring) at Mercantile on Main, 240 East Main Street

Saturday, August 13, 2022: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union Street

Saturday, August 13, 2022: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., ROC the Block at Abraham Lincoln School No. 22, 595 Upper Falls Blvd.

Sunday, August 14, 2022: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the International Market Community, 828 North Clinton Avenue

Wednesday, August 17, 2022: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (On the spot hiring) at Mercantile on Main, 240 East Main Street

Sunday, August 21, 2022: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at International Market Community, 828 North Clinton Avenue

Tuesday, August 23, 2022: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (On the spot hiring) at Mercantile on Main, 240 East Main Street

Saturday, August 27, 2022: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union Street

Sunday, August 28, 2022: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at International Market Community, 828 North Clinton Avenue

Friday, September 16, 2022: 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m., Veterans “Stand Down” Career Fair at Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union Street

Saturday, September 17, 2022: 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m., ROC the Block at East High School, 1801 East Main Street

Saturday, October 15, 2022: 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m., ROC the Block at Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street

Visit https://www.rcsdk12.org/ for more information.