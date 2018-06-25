RCSD Names Cecilia Griffin Golden As New Deputy Superintendent

By Lisa Dumas –

Cecilia Griffin Golden has recently been appointed as the Rochester City School District’s new deputy superintendent of Teaching and Learning, effective July 1.

Griffin Golden will replace Linus Guillory in the role.

She will lead curriculum, instruction, and assessment, in addition to professional learning, and supervising the executive directors of family engagement, special education, bilingual education, student support services, career and technical education, the academic departments, and the office of leadership development.

“[Griffin Golden] will work closely to support teachers and schools to focus on personalizing instruction and supporting every student by face and name,” the district said in a statement.

Most recently, Griffin Golden has served as executive director of education for Hillside Family of Agencies, and she’s also previously served as a reading specialist and chief academic officer for the district.

Griffin Golden lost a bid for a seat on the RCSD school board in 2017.

Guillory will be leaving the district, after seven months in the position, to take a position as academic superintendent of Elementary Transformation Networks for Boston Massachusetts Public Schools.

