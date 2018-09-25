RCSD Partnering With URMC to Help Children with Asthma

By Yolanda Clark –

The Rochester City School District (RCSD) is partnering with Dr. Jill Halterman and the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) in a study that aims to help children with asthma.

The $3.6 million dollar study launched by URMC, will allow children with asthma to receive specialized treatment using a combination of telemedicine visits and school-based treatment.

Children ages 4 – 12 with moderate to severe asthma will be linked to specialist asthma providers in the community for three appointments: an evaluation and two follow-ups. The appointments will be set up using telemedicine to virtually link the child at school to the specialist provider.

After a child is assessed and a treatment plan is established, school nurses will administer the child’s daily preventive asthma medication.

“This partnership with the URMC has span nearly 20 years. Dr. Halterman and her team have worked with hundreds of our nurses throughout our elementary and secondary schools in Rochester, “noted RCSD Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams. “We look forward to working with Dr. Halterman and her team on this exciting chapter in our long standing partnership to help more of our children succeed.”

Andrew MacGowan, Project Administrator with the Office of Early Childhood at the RCSD says the project was made possible because of tens of millions of dollars in grant money secured by Halterman. “(Halterman) have served thousands of students with chronic and severe asthma. Dr. Halterman’s team have forged real bonds with the families of children.”

Jill Halterman, M.D., M.P.H., is a physician and scientist and professor of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. She also serves as Chief of the Division of General Pediatrics at the URMC. According to the URMC website her research has helped guide the delivery of asthma care in Rochester.